Christensen’s 18 lead Hawaii past UC Riverside 83-76

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tanner Christensen had 18 points in Hawaii’s 83-76 victory against UC Riverside on Thursday.

Christensen had nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 2-2 Big West Conference). Akira Jacobs went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Kody Williams shot 2 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

The Highlanders (10-7, 3-2) were led by Isaiah Moses, who recorded 26 points, four assists and two steals. UC Riverside also got 19 points from Barrington Hargress. Kaleb Smith also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Hawaii is a Saturday matchup with CSU Fullerton on the road, and UC Riverside visits UCSB on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press