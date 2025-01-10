Washington leads Pacific to 95-94 OT win over Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Lamar Washington scored 40 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left in the overtime as Pacific took down Washington State 95-94 on Thursday.

Washington, who took an inbounds pass in the right corner and went up for the contested 3-pointer, had six assists and five steals for the Tigers (6-13, 1-4 West Coast Conference). Petar Krivokapic shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 18 points. Jefferson Koulibaly had 11 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line. The Tigers broke a nine-game losing streak.

Ethan Price led the way for the Cougars (13-4, 3-1) with 28 points and eight rebounds. LeJuan Watts added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Washington State. Nate Calmese finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals.

Washington scored 17 second-half points as Pacific and Washington State ended regulation tied 84-84. Washington paced Pacific with seven points in the overtime including their game-winner.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Pacific hosts Oregon State and Washington State travels to play Gonzaga.

