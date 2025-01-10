Sevilla scores 18 as UC Davis knocks off CSU Fullerton 63-53

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla’s 18 points helped UC Davis defeat CSU Fullerton 63-53 on Thursday night.

Sevilla added five rebounds for the Aggies (9-7, 3-2 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson scored 15 points and added three steals. Pablo Tamba shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Zion Richardson led the Titans (5-12, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds. Donovan Oday added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for CSU Fullerton. Kobe Young also had nine points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Davis hosts Long Beach State and CSU Fullerton squares off against Hawaii at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press