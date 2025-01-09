CSU Bakersfield visits Swenson and UCSB

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-8, 2-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 1-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces CSU Bakersfield after Stephan D. Swenson scored 21 points in UCSB’s 64-61 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos have gone 6-2 at home. UCSB ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 3.0.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-2 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Corey Stephenson averaging 7.0.

UCSB averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield scores 9.8 more points per game (74.4) than UCSB gives up to opponents (64.6).

The Gauchos and Roadrunners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pohto is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Marvin McGhee is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 12 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press