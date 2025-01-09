Cal Poly visits UCSD following Tait-Jones’ 24-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-10, 0-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (13-2, 3-0 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -15; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays Cal Poly after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 24 points in UCSD’s 90-51 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 5-1 at home. UCSD ranks third in the Big West with 15.5 assists per game led by Hayden Gray averaging 3.1.

The Mustangs have gone 0-4 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Koonce averaging 1.6.

UCSD is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UCSD gives up.

The Tritons and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McGhie is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tritons.

Jarred Hyder is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press