Pacific visits Washington State following Watts’ 24-point performance

Pacific Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (13-3, 3-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Pacific after LeJuan Watts scored 24 points in Washington State’s 91-82 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. Washington State has an 11-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 0-4 in WCC play. Pacific averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Washington State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Pacific averages 71.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.0 Washington State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars.

Elias Ralph is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press