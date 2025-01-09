Bilodeau and the No. 22 UCLA Bruins visit conference foe Maryland

UCLA Bruins (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Derik Queen and Maryland host Tyler Bilodeau and No. 22 UCLA in Big Ten play Friday.

The Terrapins have gone 9-1 in home games. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.3.

The Bruins are 2-2 in Big Ten play. UCLA is fourth in the Big Ten with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 1.9.

Maryland averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Bruins match up Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is shooting 56.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Terrapins.

Johnson is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press