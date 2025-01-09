Portland visits San Francisco after Thomas’ 34-point outing

Portland Pilots (5-12, 0-4 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-4, 3-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -20.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Portland after Malik Thomas scored 34 points in San Francisco’s 91-82 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Dons have gone 10-0 in home games. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 3.9.

The Pilots are 0-4 in conference games. Portland gives up 79.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.8 points per game.

San Francisco’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The Dons and Pilots match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Dons.

A.Rapp is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press