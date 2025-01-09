Hargress and UC Riverside host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-6, 3-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on Hawaii after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 81-57 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Highlanders have gone 6-0 in home games. UC Riverside has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-2 in Big West play. Hawaii is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Riverside averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The Highlanders and Rainbow Warriors meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Gytis Nemeiksa is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press