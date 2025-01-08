UCSB hosts CSU Bakersfield following Jones’ 25-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-8, 2-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 1-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits UCSB after Jemel Jones scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 80-65 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos have gone 6-2 at home. UCSB is fifth in the Big West in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Kenny Pohto leads the Gauchos with 7.6 boards.

The Roadrunners are 2-2 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

UCSB averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Roadrunners meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pohto is scoring 12.4 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Gauchos.

Jones is averaging 16.4 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press