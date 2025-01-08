Oday and the CSU Fullerton Titans visit conference foe UC Davis

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-11, 0-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 2-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts CSU Fullerton in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 in home games. UC Davis has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Titans have gone 0-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton allows 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

UC Davis averages 70.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 73.1 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Titans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo DeBruhl is averaging 9.8 points for the Aggies.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.9 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press