Oregon State visits Santa Clara following Stewart’s 20-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (12-4, 2-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 2-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Oregon State after Carlos Stewart scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 81-80 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Broncos have gone 5-2 at home. Santa Clara is third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Jake Ensminger leads the Broncos with 6.1 boards.

The Beavers are 2-1 in conference play. Oregon State ranks sixth in the WCC with 15.9 assists per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 5.2.

Santa Clara averages 81.1 points, 18.5 more per game than the 62.6 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Beavers match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Broncos.

Minor is averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press