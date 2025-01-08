San Diego visits No. 18 Gonzaga after Ike’s 27-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-12, 1-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -30.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga faces San Diego after Graham Ike scored 27 points in Gonzaga’s 96-68 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC averaging 87.4 points and is shooting 49.5%.

The Toreros have gone 1-2 against WCC opponents. San Diego is seventh in the WCC allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Gonzaga averages 87.4 points, 14.1 more per game than the 73.3 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Gonzaga gives up.

The Bulldogs and Toreros square off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press