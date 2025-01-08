Crocker-Johnson scores 20 in Colorado State’s 91-64 victory against Fresno State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 20 points in Colorado State’s 91-64 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday night.

Crocker-Johnson shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Rams (9-6, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Keshawn Williams scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Nique Clifford went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Alex Crawford led the Bulldogs (4-12, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Zaon Collins added 11 points and four assists for Fresno State. Elijah Price also recorded seven points and nine rebounds.

Colorado State took the lead with 16:59 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 49-26 at halftime, with Crocker-Johnson racking up 14 points. Colorado State extended its lead to 67-36 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

