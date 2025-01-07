Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson is AP women’s basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 9 of the season:

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

The junior guard matched the program record with a 40-point effort against Virginia Tech to become the first player in the ACC to have 40 points this season. She’s one of eight players in the last 23 years to have 40 points, five assists and five steals in a single game.

Runner-Up

Georgia Amoore, Kentucky. Averaged 25.5 points and nine assists in wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt as she scored more than 20 points for the sixth straight game. She knocked down seven 3-pointers in the win over the Bulldogs, the second time she’s had that many in a game this season. She’s second in the nation in assists, averaging 7.4.

Honorable Mention

Jordyn Jenkins, UTSA; Faith Masonius, Seton Hall; JuJu Watkins, Southern California.

Keep an eye on

Fordham forward Irene Murua led the Rams to a pair of big wins last week over Richmond and Duquesne. She hit the game-winning shot as time expired to give Fordham the victory over the Dukes while scoring 12 points and 11 rebounds. That came after scoring a career-best 24 in a two-point win over Richmond.

