Oprah Winfrey opens 2025 with an encore. ‘A New Earth’ is her book club pick for a second time

Oprah Winfrey opens 2025 with an encore. ‘A New Earth’ is her book club pick for a second time View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is beginning 2025 with an old favorite. She has selected Eckhart Tolle’s “A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life Purpose” for her book club, marking the first time she has chosen a publication twice.

Winfrey, who launched her club in 1996, also picked “A New Earth” in 2008 and featured it in a series of webinars she hosted with Tolle. “A New Earth” was originally released in 2005 and has sold millions of copies.

“As we welcome a new year, I wanted to revisit the book that had more effect on me than any other book by a living author has had on my perception of how I understand my connection to the world,” Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday. “As Eckhart’s work continues to speak to people from all generations, this podcast conversation is an offering to hear about his groundbreaking work ‘A New Earth’ and allow us all to experience brand new a-ha’s.”

A Winfrey-Tolle video podcast discussion, held recently at a Starbucks Reserve in the Empire State Building, can be seen on Winfrey’s YouTube channel and other outlets. Last month, Winfrey launched “The Oprah Podcast,” a weekly series that will include book club authors. The interviews are presented in partnership with Starbucks.

“I am deeply grateful to Oprah for having made spirituality accessible to a mainstream audience,” Tolle said in a statement. “Now, for the second time, she has chosen ‘A New Earth’ for her Book Club, thus bringing it to a new generation of readers at a time of increasing collective challenges. As there is no awakening and no gain in consciousness without challenges, we live in truly auspicious times!”

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer