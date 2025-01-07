Colorado State hosts Crawford and Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-11, 0-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (8-6, 2-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Colorado State after Alex Crawford scored 26 points in Fresno State’s 89-83 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Rams are 5-2 on their home court. Colorado State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Colorado State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is averaging 16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rams.

Amar Augillard is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press