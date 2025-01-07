Marciulionis leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Loyola Marymount after 20-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 1-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-3, 3-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Loyola Marymount after Augustas Marciulionis scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 81-58 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Gaels are 9-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Lions are 1-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 2.2.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The Gaels and Lions square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 9.4 points.

Porter is averaging 14.1 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press