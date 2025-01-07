Wolf leads No. 24 Michigan against No. 22 UCLA after 21-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan visits No. 22 UCLA after Danny Wolf scored 21 points in Michigan’s 85-74 win against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Wolverines are 3-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan is seventh in the Big Ten with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Wolf averaging 2.4.

UCLA makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Michigan has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins.

Nimari Burnett is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

