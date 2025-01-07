No. 25 Utah State Aggies play the San Jose State Spartans, aim for 5th straight victory

Utah State Aggies (14-1, 4-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-4 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -10.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Utah State seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over San Jose State.

The Spartans have gone 3-4 in home games. San Jose State is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 4-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State ranks second in the MWC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Karson Templin averaging 2.5.

San Jose State averages 76.1 points, 9.4 more per game than the 66.7 Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 10.3 more points per game (83.3) than San Jose State allows (73.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Uduje is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

Drake Allen is averaging 6.2 points and four assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

