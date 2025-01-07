Virginia visits Cal following Stojakovic’s 30-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (8-6, 1-2 ACC) at California Golden Bears (7-7, 0-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Virginia after Andrej Stojakovic scored 30 points in Cal’s 80-68 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Golden Bears are 6-2 on their home court. Cal ranks ninth in the ACC with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Stojakovic averaging 8.0.

The Cavaliers have gone 1-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia is second in the ACC allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Cal averages 77.8 points, 16.3 more per game than the 61.5 Virginia gives up. Virginia’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Cal has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The Golden Bears and Cavaliers face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stojakovic is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.9 points for the Golden Bears.

Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press