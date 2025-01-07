No. 1 UCLA faces Purdue following Betts’ 25-point game

UCLA Bruins (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA faces Purdue after Lauren Betts scored 25 points in UCLA’s 73-62 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-3 in home games. Purdue is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

The Bruins are 4-0 in conference games. UCLA is the top team in the Big Ten with 45.3 points per game in the paint led by Betts averaging 16.3.

Purdue’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA scores 10.8 more points per game (82.9) than Purdue allows to opponents (72.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 7.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 82.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press