Virginia Tech visits Stanford following Raynaud’s 21-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (9-5, 1-2 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Virginia Tech after Maxime Raynaud scored 21 points in Stanford’s 83-68 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cardinal are 7-1 in home games. Stanford has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hokies are 1-2 in conference play. Virginia Tech gives up 73.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Stanford’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Jaden Schutt averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press