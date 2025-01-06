Fresno State plays Colorado State following Crawford’s 26-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-11, 0-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (8-6, 2-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Colorado State after Alex Crawford scored 26 points in Fresno State’s 89-83 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Rams have gone 5-2 in home games. Colorado State is third in the MWC with 16.1 assists per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 in MWC play. Fresno State averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Colorado State is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State scores 5.1 more points per game (74.1) than Colorado State gives up to opponents (69.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is averaging 16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rams.

Amar Augillard is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press