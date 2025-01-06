Utah State plays San Jose State on 4-game win streak

Utah State Aggies (14-1, 4-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-4 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Aggies take on San Jose State.

The Spartans have gone 3-4 at home. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 2.0.

The Aggies are 4-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State leads the MWC with 18.5 assists. Drake Allen paces the Aggies with 4.0.

San Jose State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Uduje is averaging 17.2 points for the Spartans.

Ian Martinez is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press