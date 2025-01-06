Purdue hosts Betts and No. 1 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA plays Purdue after Lauren Betts scored 25 points in UCLA’s 73-62 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-3 in home games. Purdue has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bruins are 4-0 in Big Ten play. UCLA is sixth in college basketball with 41.7 rebounds per game. Betts paces the Bruins with 10.0.

Purdue’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Bruins square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashunda Jones is averaging 7.1 points for the Boilermakers.

Betts is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 82.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press