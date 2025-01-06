Suarez scores 19, Williams added 17 to help No. 20 Cal women beat SMU 81-66

DALLAS (AP) — Marta Suarez made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Kayla Williams scored 17 points and No. 20 California beat SMU 81-66 Sunday night.

Williams made 7 of 11 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and had seven assists. Lulu Twidale added 13 points and Ioanna Krimili 10 for Cal (14-2, 2-1 ACC).

The Bears had their seven-game win streak snapped last time out, a 69-58 loss at Clemson on Thursday.

Twidale made a layup and the and-1 free throw and followed with a layup and a 3-pointer before Abigor made a layup to cap and 10-0 and give Cal a 17-12 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter. Ella Brow hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and her basket in the lane 45 seconds later made it 19-all but the Bears scored the next 12 points to take the lead for good.

Williams hit two of Cal’s three 3-pointers in an 11-2 spurt that made it 53-40 about 4 minutes into the third quarter and the Mustangs trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Nya Robertson scored 13 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for SMU (9-6, 1-2). Chantae Embry added 12 points andd Ella Brow 10.

The Mustangs had their four-game win streak snapped. SMU — along with Cal, in its first season in the conference — earned its first-ever ACC victory last time out, defeating Stanford 67-63 on Thursday.

