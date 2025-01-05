Bosgana and Stanford host Clemson

Stanford Cardinal (8-5, 0-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (9-5, 2-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Clemson after Elena Bosgana scored 20 points in Stanford’s 67-63 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 in home games. Clemson ranks eighth in the ACC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tessa Miller averaging 4.6.

The Cardinal are 0-2 against conference opponents. Stanford scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Clemson averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Clemson gives up.

The Tigers and Cardinal meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Kohn averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Brooke Demetre is averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

