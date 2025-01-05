Rutgers hosts Watkins and No. 4 USC

USC Trojans (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC plays Rutgers after JuJu Watkins scored 26 points in USC’s 75-55 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-3 in home games. Rutgers has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. USC scores 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 31.2 points per game.

Rutgers’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game USC allows. USC has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Trojans face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is scoring 19.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

Watkins is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.4 steals and two blocks for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

