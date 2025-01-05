Cloudy
42.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Tait-Jones has 24 in UC San Diego’s 90-51 win against Cal State Fullerton

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 24 points in UC San Diego’s 90-51 win against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones had five rebounds for the Tritons (13-2, 3-0 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie scored 23 points and added five rebounds. Hayden Gray went 3 of 9 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points. The Tritons extended their winning streak to 11 games.

The Titans (5-11, 0-4) were led in scoring by Antwan Robinson, who finished with 12 points. Cal State Fullerton also got nine points from Zion Richardson. John Square Jr. had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 