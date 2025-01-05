Tait-Jones has 24 in UC San Diego’s 90-51 win against Cal State Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 24 points in UC San Diego’s 90-51 win against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones had five rebounds for the Tritons (13-2, 3-0 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie scored 23 points and added five rebounds. Hayden Gray went 3 of 9 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points. The Tritons extended their winning streak to 11 games.

The Titans (5-11, 0-4) were led in scoring by Antwan Robinson, who finished with 12 points. Cal State Fullerton also got nine points from Zion Richardson. John Square Jr. had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press