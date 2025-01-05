LeJuan Watts posts double-double to lead Washington State over San Francisco 91-82

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — LeJuan Watts finished with a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Washington State to a 91-82 victory over San Francisco on Saturday night.

Watts, a sophomore, also had five assists on the way to his sixth double-double of the season for the Cougars (13-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who have won four in a row. Ethan Price added 20 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Dane Erikstrup had 18 points and nine rebounds. Nate Calmese scored 18 before fouling out. Freshman Tomas Thrastarson added 10 points and five rebounds in his second career start.

Malik Thomas led the way for the Dons (13-4, 3-1) with 34 points and three steals before fouling out. Junjie Wang added 13 points and Carlton Linguard finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Robby Beasley scored 10 off the bench.

Washington State jumped out to an 11-0 lead. San Francisco battled back behind 27 points from Thomas to take a 49-48 lead into intermission.

Price made three free throws with 8:17 left to play to give WSU a 69-66 lead and the Cougars pulled away from there.

Washington State will host Pacific on Thursday. San Francisco returns home to play Portland on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press