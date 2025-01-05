Oregon State knocks off San Diego 81-54

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj’s 18 points helped Oregon State defeat San Diego 81-54 on Saturday night.

Rataj also contributed 10 rebounds for the Beavers (12-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Nate Kingz scored 15 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Liutauras Lelevicius went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Tony Duckett finished with 12 points for the Toreros (4-12, 1-2). Joey Chammaa added 10 points and four steals for San Diego. Kjay Bradley Jr. also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Oregon State plays Thursday against Santa Clara on the road, and San Diego visits Gonzaga on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press