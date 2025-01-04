No. 1 Tennessee beats No. 23 Arkansas 76-52 to match best start in program history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 29 points to lead No. 1 Tennessee over No. 23 Arkansas 76-52 on Saturday and tie for the best start to a season in program history.

The Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) are tied with the 1922-23 team for the best start, according to the school.

Igor Milicic Jr. had 13 points and 18 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and 7 assists.

Tennessee nearly shot better from 3-point range (38.5%, 10 of 26) than from the field (39.1%, 27 of 69).

D.J. Wagner had 17 points and Boogie Fland 12 for Arkansas (11-3, 0-1).

Takeaways

Arkansas: Freshman guard Karter Knox has been the “X” factor for the Razorbacks so far this season. His role has been increased lately while filling in for Johnell Davis, who has been dealing with a wrist injury. He is becoming more comfortable as a scorer.

Tennessee: Trying to ease the stress of the some heavy minutes for his rotation of eight players is the challenge for Vols coach Rick Barnes. Freshman guard Bishop Boswell, the ninth — and final — scholarship player on the Tennessee roster, has been limited with a shoulder injury. He’s working his way back into game shape.

Key moment

With the game tied at 12 midway through the first half, Lanier scored seven straight points and the Vols went on a nine-point run and got breathing room they never lost.

Key stat

Tennessee put together a 27-12 rebounding advantage in the first half and finished the game with a 51-29 edge.

Up next

Arkansas will host No. 24 Ole Miss on Wednesday while Tennessee travels to No. 6 Florida on Tuesday.

By AL LESAR

Associated Press