Tillis leads UC Irvine against UC Riverside after 25-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-5, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-2, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -11; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts UC Riverside after Devin Tillis scored 25 points in UC Irvine’s 98-89 overtime win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Anteaters have gone 3-0 in home games. UC Irvine averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-0 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks ninth in the Big West giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

UC Irvine averages 74.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 71.5 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UC Irvine gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is averaging 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Barrington Hargress is averaging 19.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press