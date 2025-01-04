No. 15 UCLA visits Nebraska after Essegian’s 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts No. 15 UCLA after Connor Essegian scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 77-43 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-0 at home. Nebraska is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bruins have gone 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 16.6 assists per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 3.4.

Nebraska averages 77.7 points, 19.0 more per game than the 58.7 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 12.3 more points per game (77.4) than Nebraska gives up to opponents (65.1).

The Cornhuskers and Bruins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essegian averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press