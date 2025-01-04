Utah State hosts Fresno State after Collins’ 20-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-10, 0-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-1, 3-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -22.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on Utah State after Zaon Collins scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 103-89 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 at home. Utah State is first in the MWC with 18.2 assists per game led by Mason Falslev averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in MWC play. Fresno State is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Utah State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 7.9 more points per game (73.5) than Utah State allows (65.6).

The Aggies and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falslev is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Aggies.

Amar Augillard averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 24.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

By The Associated Press