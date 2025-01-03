CFP semifinals by the numbers: All four teams are members of the exclusive 900-win club

The College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams to get some new blood.

The final four are decidedly blueblood.

The semifinals match Penn State against Notre Dame at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and Texas against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.

All four teams are among the eight programs with at least 900 all-time victories.

By the NCAA’s count, Ohio State ranks second with 976 wins, Notre Dame and Texas are tied for fourth with 961 and Penn State is seventh with 943.

The four teams have combined for 18 national championships since 1936, when the Associated Press rankings started. Notre Dame has eight titles, Ohio State five, Texas three and Penn State two.

A look at the semifinals, by the numbers:

2-1

Texas’ lead in the series with Ohio State. This will be their first meeting since 2009. They will open the 2025 season against each other Aug. 30 in Columbus.

9-9-1

The Notre Dame-Penn State series record. This will be their first meeting since 2007.

1, 3, 5, 8

National rankings of the four teams in total defense: Ohio State (244.6 yards per game), Texas (277.7), Penn State (288.8) and Notre Dame (295.4).

17, 25, 27, 51

National rankings of the four teams in total offense: Texas (443.9 yards per game), Penn State (436.3), Ohio State (432.5) and Notre Dame (406.6).

4

Passes of 40-plus yards allowed by Ohio State, fewest in the FBS.

6

National award winners in the semifinals: Ohio State’s Seth McLaughlin (Rimington Trophy, top center), Penn State’s Tyler Warren (John Mackey, top tight end), Penn State OL Nick Dawkins (Wuerffel Trophy, community service), Texas’ Kelvin Banks (Lombardi Award, top lineman; Outland Trophy, top interior lineman), Texas’ Jahdae Barron (Jim Thorpe, top defensive back) and Texas DL Colin Simmons (Shaun Alexander Award, top freshman).

9

Notre Dame’s consecutive wins in neutral-site games, best in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

13

Two-time AP first-team All-America safety Xavier Watts’ interceptions for Notre Dame since 2023, most in the FBS.

26

Consecutive games in which Texas’ Quinn Ewers has thrown at least one touchdown pass, the longest streak in the FBS.

98

Tyler Warren’s receptions for Penn State, most by a Power Four tight end.

102

Texas’ scrimmage plays that have gone for at least 20 yards. The Longhorns are only team with more than 100.

173

Consecutive extra-point kicks made by Texas’ Bert Auburn since 2021.

239

Ohio State has outscored its opponents by this differential over the second and third quarters (326-87), the largest margin in the FBS.

1,000 X 2

Penn State is the only FBS team with two running backs with at least 1,000 yards apiece. Kaytron Allen has 1,026 and Nicholas Singleton has 1,015.

