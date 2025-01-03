Swenson’s 21 lead UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 64-61

HONOLULU (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson had 21 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 64-61 win against Hawaii on Thursday night.

Swenson had seven assists for the Gauchos (9-5, 1-2 Big West Conference). Deuce Turner scored 10 points while going 4 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jason Fontenet II shot 3 for 10, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Tanner Christensen led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-2) with 15 points. Hawaii also got 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Gytis Nemeiksa. Ryan Rapp also recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press