Portland State faces Sacramento State following Henderson’s 24-point showing

Portland State Vikings (8-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-9)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Sacramento State after Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points in Portland State’s 96-39 win over the Walla Walla Wolves.

The Hornets are 3-4 in home games. Sacramento State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 3-3 on the road. Portland State is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

Sacramento State is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.3% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State gives up.

The Hornets and Vikings meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is averaging 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hornets.

Henderson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press