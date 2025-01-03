USC faces Michigan, seeks 5th straight win

Michigan Wolverines (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Michigan.

The Trojans have gone 8-2 at home. USC scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Wolverines are 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is seventh in the Big Ten allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

USC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 15.6 more points per game (84.0) than USC allows to opponents (68.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trojans.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press