Boise State takes on San Diego State, seeks 4th straight home win

San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-3, 3-0 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Broncos take on San Diego State.

The Broncos have gone 6-0 at home. Boise State is second in the MWC in team defense, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Aztecs are 1-1 in conference play. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Boise State averages 78.1 points, 14.6 more per game than the 63.5 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Aztecs meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 52.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Broncos.

Jared Jones is averaging seven points for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

