UC Riverside wins 76-60 over Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Moses’ 22 points helped UC Riverside defeat Long Beach State 76-60 on Thursday night.

Moses shot 10 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (10-5, 3-0 Big West Conference). Nate Pickens added 19 points while shooting 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Barrington Hargress shot 6 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Beach (6-9, 2-1) were led by Devin Askew, who recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Cam Denson added 11 points for Long Beach State. Derrick Michael Xzavierro also recorded eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks. The Beach broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press