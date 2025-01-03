Loyola Marymount knocks off Oregon State 82-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 22 points as Loyola Marymount beat Oregon State 82-61 on Thursday night.

Porter added 13 rebounds for the Lions (9-6, 1-2 West Coast Conference). Will Johnston scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and seven assists. Caleb Stone-Carrawell shot 7 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Michael Rataj led the way for the Beavers (11-4, 1-1) with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Damarco Minor added eight points for Oregon State. Isaiah Sy had eight points.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 3:44 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Porter led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 43-36 at the break. Loyola Marymount extended its lead to 54-39 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Johnston scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

