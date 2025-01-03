Hardy has 20, Cal State Bakersfield beats UC Davis 75-64

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — CJ Hardy had 20 points in Cal State Bakersfield’s 75-64 win against UC Davis on Thursday night.

Hardy added five assists for the Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 Big West Conference). Marvin McGhee scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jemel Jones went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Aggies (8-6, 2-1) were led by Ty Johnson, who recorded 26 points and eight rebounds. UC Davis also got 10 points from Connor Sevilla. Niko Rocak also put up eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press