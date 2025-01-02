Loyola Marymount hosts Rataj and Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (11-3, 1-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-6, 0-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Loyola Marymount after Michael Rataj scored 28 points in Oregon State’s 89-79 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Lions have gone 6-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beavers are 1-0 in WCC play. Oregon State is the top team in the WCC giving up only 61.8 points per game while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Loyola Marymount makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Oregon State scores 7.3 more points per game (76.9) than Loyola Marymount gives up to opponents (69.6).

The Lions and Beavers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions.

Rataj is averaging 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Beavers: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press