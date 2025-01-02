Cal Poly hosts UC Irvine after Leuchten’s 20-point showing

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-8, 0-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits Cal Poly after Bent Leuchten scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 71-63 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mustangs are 4-1 in home games. Cal Poly has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters are 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Leuchten averaging 8.5.

Cal Poly averages 83.9 points, 20.8 more per game than the 63.1 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 73.0 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 85.7 Cal Poly gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is averaging 16.1 points for the Mustangs.

Justin Hohn is averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press