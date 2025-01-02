CSU Fullerton hosts Jones and CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (9-4, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-9, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on CSU Fullerton after Keonte Jones scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 87-52 victory against the La Sierra Golden Eagles.

The Titans have gone 4-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Matadors are 1-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The Titans and Matadors face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Titans.

Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, four assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press