Hawaii hosts Turner and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (8-5, 0-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -2.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays Hawaii after Deuce Turner scored 21 points in UCSB’s 89-72 win against the Westcliff Warriors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-2 in home games. Hawaii is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Gauchos have gone 0-2 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 3.0.

Hawaii scores 73.2 points, 8.3 more per game than the 64.9 UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press