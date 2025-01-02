Targeting no-call at Peach Bowl raises more question about disputed rule View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — The Peach Bowl referee declined to call a targeting penalty late in the fourth quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit by Texas safety Michael Taaffe that could’ve given Arizona State a chance to kick a winning field goal in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals Wednesday.

The fourth-ranked Longhorns went on to beat the No. 10 Sun Devils 39-31 in double overtime after Texas squandered a 16-point lead in the final period of regulation.

The big hit by Taaffe came after Texas missed a field goal attempt with 1:39 remaining that left the game tied at 24-all. Taking over, Arizona State faced third-and-15 from its own 38 when Sam Leavitt delivered a short pass over the middle to Melquan Stovall.

Taaffe arrived about the time Stovall made the 10-yard reception, their helmets clearly hitting, and the Arizona State receiver was left sprawled on the turf.

No flag was thrown, but referee Larry Smith of the Big Ten conference halted play to check the replay for possible targeting. As Stovall was being helped off the field, Smith announced there was no penalty, leaving Arizona State with fourth-and-5 at its own 48.

If targeting had been called, a 15-yard penalty would have given the Sun Devils a first down at the Texas 37. Instead, they punted the ball away.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham argued with the officials on the sideline. It was clear he didn’t agree with the call after one of his own players, star defensive back Shamari Simmons, had to sit out the first half after being ejected from the Big 12 championship game for a targeting penalty.

Texas took advantage of Simmons’ replacement, Montana Warren, to hit two long passes for a touchdown on its opening possession.

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t know what targeting is,” Dillingham said. “We lost one of our best players in the first half for targeting, and I just don’t know what it is.”

Targeting generally refers to a player delivering a hit while leading with the crown of his helmet. While Taaffe’s helmet undoubtedly hit Stovall’s, it didn’t appear the Texas player lowered his head.

Dillingham said he’s baffled by the targeting rule.

“I don’t want to comment on something that I have to get a better grasp on what it is,” the coach said. “I just don’t quite understand it. I do want to protect the players, though. So whatever rules are put in place to protect the players, I’m all about it.”

