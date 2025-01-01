Penn State takes simple approach during ride into CFP semifinals View Photo

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Football coaches, perhaps more than other sports, are huge proponents of structure, routine, consistent messaging.

Since the early days of his time in Happy Valley, Penn State’s James Franklin has adhered to the philosophy of 1-0.

Yes, it’s a cliche. One day at a time, one play at a time, one game at a time — a mantra heard across the sports world almost daily.

Franklin’s players have bought into it wholeheartedly, pushing the program to new heights and farther away from a scandal that threatened to pull the program under.

“I wouldn’t say it’s overly unique, but I’m a big believer in being present,” Franklin said after Tuesday night’s Fiesta Bowl. “For a lot of our guys, it’s helpful when things are going crazy, they’re being pulled in a thousand directions and you can take a deep breath and focus on, whether it’s 1-0 or our core values.”

Franklin’s philosophy has been on point through the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff.

No. 6 seed Penn State (13-2) opened with a blowout win over SMU in front of a deafening home crowd and kept rolling through the quarterfinals, overpowering No. 8 Boise State for a 31-14 win in the Fiesta Bowl.

That’s 1-0 twice.

The Fiesta Bowl win earned the Nittany Lions a spot in the Jan. 9 Orange Bowl against the winner between No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame in a Sugar Bowl pushed back to Thursday due to the deadly New Orleans truck attack on New Year’s Eve.

The other CFP semifinal — in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 — will be determined on Wednesday, when top-ranked Oregon faces No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and No. 3 Texas plays No. 12 Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.

“At this point in the season, you’re going to play really good people and we’re excited about that opportunity,” Franklin said.

Penn State has become a really good team under Franklin in a long climb from under the shadow of the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal that sent the late revered coach Joe Paterno into exile and put a massive stain on a program that had been a standard bearer for college football.

Franklin steadily rebuilt the Nittany Lions with consistent messaging and attention to detail that’s culminated in three straight New Year’s Six bowls.

Penn State reached the CFP for the first time this year behind a team that’s as complete as any in the country.

The defense has been dominant, ranking among the top 10 nationally in several categories. The Nittany Lions made life difficult for Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty in the Fiesta Bowl, holding the Heisman Trophy runner-up to a season-low 104 yards on 30 carries, just 3.5 yards per carry — half his season average.

“We knew who we were going against. We knew we had to have hats to the ball every single play because every play he could break one,” said Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley, who had an interception and recovered a fumble. “We did that the whole game.”

Penn State’s offense has been well-balance all season.

The Nittany Lions may not have a back like Jeanty, but the combination of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton proved two is better than one Heisman Trophy finalist — at least for one night. They combined for 1,820 yards and 16 touchdowns before the Fiesta Bowl and were key cogs in the win over Boise State.

Allen ran for 135 yards and Singleton had a spirit-crushing 58-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Warren won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end and had a massive imprint on the Fiesta Bowl, catching two touchdown passes.

Then there’s Drew Allar.

Penn State’s quarterback faced criticism all season, yet kept winning. He was sharp most of the night at the Fiesta Bowl, throwing three touchdowns into ultra-tight windows.

“We played a complete game — offense, defense, and special teams, complementary football,” Franklin said. “Did some special things tonight.”

They’ve been doing it all season long, winning the 1-0 game 13 times — and counting.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer